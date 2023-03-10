Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE EBR opened at $6.26 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.