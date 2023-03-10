Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

