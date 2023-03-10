Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,582,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

