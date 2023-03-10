Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 6,455 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Momentive Global worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Momentive Global by 135.8% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 100,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 186,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Momentive Global by 1,371.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 231,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

