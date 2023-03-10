Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $10.17 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

