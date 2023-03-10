Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCV Acquisition were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

TCVA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

