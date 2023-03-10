Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 52,603 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $280,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,475.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,511.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,372.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.