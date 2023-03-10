Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.70% of Elanco Animal Health worth $335,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

