Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.40% of Regency Centers worth $312,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.61 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

