Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.37% of Western Digital worth $348,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

