Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $270.14 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,038,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Motors were worth $270,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.