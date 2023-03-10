Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $313.53 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,719,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cameco were worth $313,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cameco

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

