Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $335.14 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.05% of Trip.com Group worth $335,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

TCOM opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

