Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $338.39 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,270 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toro were worth $338,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Toro by 460.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

