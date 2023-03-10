Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $350.05 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,431,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of Analog Devices worth $350,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.07.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

