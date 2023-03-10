Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $356.75 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KE were worth $356,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

