Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.45% of FMC worth $326,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

