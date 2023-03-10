Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.75% of AutoZone worth $303,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,422.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,456.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,377.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

