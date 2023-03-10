Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,193 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.72% of MercadoLibre worth $300,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.1 %

MELI stock opened at $1,201.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.