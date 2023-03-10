Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,835 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AON were worth $307,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.65.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

