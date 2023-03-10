Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,337,255 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $295,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,447,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.