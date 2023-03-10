Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,659,199 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,659,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GSK were worth $330,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.75) to GBX 1,550 ($18.64) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.50 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.