Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 892,321 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892,321 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $316,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

