Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,886,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.09% of Teleflex worth $291,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $228.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

