Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,751,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.79% of PerkinElmer worth $272,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

