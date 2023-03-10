Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 36,100 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

TENB opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

