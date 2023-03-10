Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 360,514 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.38% of ZimVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,184,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at $5,860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Heppenstall acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

