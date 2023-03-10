Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 149,419 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,419 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 146,974 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MASS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

