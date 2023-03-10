Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 19,600 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

