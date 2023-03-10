Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,138 shares of company stock worth $7,655,427. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $27.72 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

