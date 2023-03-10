Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toast by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.29 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

