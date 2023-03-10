Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,747 shares of company stock worth $10,843,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KDNY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

