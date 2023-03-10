Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 48,608 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.