Putnam Investments LLC Sells 79,116 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 79,116 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

