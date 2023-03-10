Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,165 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CORT opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

