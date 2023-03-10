Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Immuneering Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -1.94. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

