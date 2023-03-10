Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

