Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Barrington Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ICF International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ICF International by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 19.4% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.