Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Allbirds Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

BIRD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

