Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ituran Location and Control’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

ITRN stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

