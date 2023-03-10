Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ituran Location and Control’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.
ITRN stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
