Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report released on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.46. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.05 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

