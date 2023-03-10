Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 5,733 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $143,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

