Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,882 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

