Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,929 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

DDS stock opened at $340.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.03. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.