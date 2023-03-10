Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

