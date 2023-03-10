Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
