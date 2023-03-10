Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPI opened at $226.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

