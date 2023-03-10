Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE WTS opened at $172.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

