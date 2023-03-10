Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

