Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $884,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 624,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 550,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

