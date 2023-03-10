Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.02 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,260 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.24% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

